Neon-Filled Brazilian Religious Sci-Fi Film 'Medusa' Official US Trailer

"Do not be influenced by the worldly people." Music Box Films has debuted their official US trailer for a peculiar Brazilian sci-fi drama titled Medusa, which premiered at last year's 2021 Cannes Film Festival in the Directors' Fortnight sidebar. It also went on to play at TIFF and AFI Fest last year. Mari and her friends broadcast their spiritual devotion through pastel pinks and catchy evangelical pop songs about purity and perfection, but underneath it all they harbor a deep rage. In order to resist temptation, the friends try their best to control everything and everyone around them. However, the day will come when the urge to scream will be stronger than it ever has been. Described as: "a neon-tinged genre-bender that gives provocative form to the overwhelming feminine fury coursing through modern life, Medusa dares us not to look away." The film stars Mari Oliveria, Lara Tremouroux, Joana Medeiros, Felipe Frazão, Bruna G, Carol Romano, & Thiago Fragoso. It's certainly worth a look for the visuals alone, even if the rest isn't exciting.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Anita Rocha da Silveira's Medusa, direct from YouTube:

Mari and her friends broadcast their spiritual devotion through pastel pinks and catchy evangelical songs about purity and perfection, but underneath it all they harbor a deep rage. By day they hide behind their manicured facade, and by night they form a masked, vigilante girl gang, prowling the streets in search of sinners who have deviated from the rightful path. After an attack goes wrong, leaving Mari scarred and unemployed, her view of community, religion, and her peers all begin to shift. Nightmares of repressed desires and haunting visions of alluring temptation become undeniable and the urge to scream and release her paralyzing inner demons is more powerful than ever before. Medusa is directed by Brazilian filmmaker Anita Rocha da Silveira, making her second feature after directing Kill Me Please previously, plus a few other shorts. The screenplay is by Anita Rocha da Silveira and Érica Sarmet. This initially premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in the Directors' Fortnight sidebar. Music Box Films will release Medusa in select US theaters starting July 29th, 2022 this summer. For more info, visit their official site. Who's intrigued?