Netflix Doc 'The Anthrax Attacks' Trailer About the 2001 Mail Attacks

"The person we were pursuing – was one of us." Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for a documentary film titled The Anthrax Attacks, from doc filmmaker Dan Krauss investigating what really happened and the implications. Most Americans will remember this since it was major news - just a week after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, letters containing fatal anthrax spores were sent to offices of democrats in Washington DC and media offices in New York City. This scary biological weapon re-ignited panic and tragedy in the US, right at a time when everyone was already deeply affected by the September 11 attacks. This film examines everything about the anthrax attacks, which were supposedly perpetrated by a scientist at the government's biodefense labs at Fort Detrick. It also follows the subsequent FBI investigation, and it features recreations starring Clark Gregg as. Dr. Bruce Ivins, who killed himself before he could be brought to trial. Scary stuff.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Dan Krauss' doc The Anthrax Attacks, direct from YouTube:

The Anthrax Attacks tells the story of the 2001 anthrax attacks on the United States and one of the largest and most complex FBI investigations in the history of law enforcement. Five Americans were killed and at least 17 fell ill in what became one of the worst biological attacks in U.S. history, which followed one week after the September 11 terrorist attacks. Unfolding across America and beyond, it's an incredible scientific tale of deadly poison, obsession, and paranoia, all told against the backdrop of the war on terror. Using a combination of interviews and scripted reenactments based on emails + FBI field notes, the documentary feature also shares shocking and heartbreaking stories from investigators, survivors and the families of those who were infected. The Anthrax Attacks is directed by American filmmaker Dan Krauss, director of the doc films The Kill Team and 5B previously, as well as The Kill Team feature and a few shorts. Produced by Sweta Vohra + BBC Studios. Netflix debuts The Anthrax Attacks streaming on September 8th, 2022.