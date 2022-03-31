Netflix Doc 'White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch' Trailer

"We go after the cool kids." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for a documentary titled White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch, the latest work from acclaimed documentary filmmaker Alison Klayman (11/8/16, Take Your Pills, The Brink, and HBO's Jagged recently). As the title indicates, this film is about that "super hot" clothing brand called Abercrombie & Fitch. There have been tons of these "rise & fall" films and series recently, trying to understand what happened with so many companies. "All the cool kids were wearing it." This documentary explores A&F's pop culture reign in the late '90s and early 2000s and how it thrived on exclusion. It is interesting to look back and understand what exactly they were doing that was so bad, when at the time it all just seemed so "cool" and not many people questioned it (or if they did, they were ignored). But let's be honest - they always sucked. "There's a reason people liked that brand."

Official trailer for Netflix's White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch, from YouTube:

Abercrombie & Fitch conquered malls in the late ‘90s and early ‘00s with gorgeous models, pulsing dance beats and a fierce scent. But while the brand was running white hot, its popular "all-American" image began burning out as controversy came to light surrounding its exclusionary marketing practices and discriminatory hiring. White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch is directed by the acclaimed doc producer / filmmaker Alison Klayman, director of the doc films Ai Weiwei: Never Sorry, 11/8/16, Take Your Pills, The Brink, and Jagged previously. Produced by Alison Klayman and Hayley Pappas. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Netflix will debut Klayman's doc White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch streaming on Netflix starting on April 19th, 2022 this spring. Curious?