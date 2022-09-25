TRAILERS

Netflix First Look Teaser for 'Extraction 2' Starring Chris Hemsworth

by
September 25, 2022
Extraction 2 Teaser

"Against all odds, find a way to make the impossible… just another target." Netflix has unveiled another thrilling first look during their Tudum special event - this one a behind-the-scenes first look at action film Extraction 2. The film is a direct follow-up to the Netflix action thriller Extraction from 2020. Stuntman turned filmmaker Sam Hargrave returns to direct the sequel, alongside producers Joe & Anthony Russo. Hemsworth stars with Golshifteh Farahani, Daniel Bernhardt, and Tinatin Dalakishvili. In the first one, Rake had to extract a boy safely from India. This time he must rescue the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held. This looks like it has tons of crazy awesome action! Really enjoying that we get a making of look this early, before it's even released, giving us a taste of some of the massive set pieces they've been filming including that epic "oner" as well. Bring on more action.

Here's the behind-the-scenes first look for Sam Hargrave's Extraction 2, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Chris Hemsworth returns to star again as Tyler Rake in Extraction 2, the sequel to Netflix's blockbuster action film Exctraction (2020) with . After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held. Extraction 2 is once again directed by the stuntman / filmmaker Sam Hargrave, a veteran stunt coordinator / stuntman who made his feature debut with the first movie, after directing a few other short films previously. The screenplay is again written by Joe Russo (one half of the Russo Brothers of the MCU); originally based on the graphic novel "Ciudad". Produced by Anthony Russo & Joe Russo for the production company AGBO. Netflix will debut Hargrave's Extraction 2 sometime in 2023 - no date is set yet. Stay tuned for updates. First impression? Who's ready?

