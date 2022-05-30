Netflix Series 'Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies & the Internet' Trailer

"There are lies, damned lies, and then there are statistics." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for a new doc series titled in full: Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet. This is the latest tech doc creation from acclaimed filmmaker Brian Knappenberger, who has made a handful of excellent docs about the web: We Are Legion: The Story of the Hacktivists, The Internet's Own Boy: The Story of Aaron Swartz, and Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press. This time he takes on misinformation and the erosion of the truth thanks to the internet - split across six episodes covering different topics. "Conspiracy. Fraud. Violence. Murder. What starts out virtual can get real all too quickly--and when the web is worldwide, so are the consequences." Rich with distinctive characters and surprising developments, reality is warped when the ordinary American household collides with a chaotic web of misinformation. I'm glad that Knappenberger is handling this, because he knows the web better than anyone, but I just hope telling these stories actually change things. Because it's getting pretty dire on here. We all need to wake up and start fixing the problems.

Official trailer for Netflix's series Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet, from YouTube:

Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet is a 6-part anthology series from doc director Brian Knappenberger, Luminant Media and Imagine Documentaries that tells stories of people caught in the dark and twisted web of modern misinformation and digital deception. Haunting, bizarre and up-to-the-moment relevant, the series explores consequences of "SWATing", takes a chilling trip down the rabbit hole of white supremacy, joins a Federal hunt for the suspect of a brazen IRS heist and dives into Russian election interference. Rich with distinctive characters and surprising plotlines, reality is distorted when the ordinary American household collides with a chaotic web full of misinformation. Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet is a docu-series directed by acclaimed filmmaker Brian Knappenberger, of the doc films Life After War, We Are Legion, The Internet's Own Boy, Ice Warriors, and Nobody Speak previously. Exec produced by Sara Bernstein, Brian Grazer, Eve Marson, Justin Wilkes, and Knappenberger. Netflix will debut the Web of Make Believe series streaming on June 15th, 2022. Interested in watching?