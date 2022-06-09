Netflix Teaser for 'Night City' Anime Series 'Cyberpunk: Edgerunners'

Time to jack in and tune in. Netflix has revealed a teaser trailer for an epic new futuristic anime series titled Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, arriving later this year. Inspired by and also co-developed by the video game studio CD PROJEKT RED, the new sci-fi anime series will feature 10 episodes set in a cyberpunk dystopian future. "Cyberpunk 2077 fans, the wait is (almost) over for this new series that expands the world of Night City in surprising new ways. In the meantime, tide yourself over with the new teaser and poster for this upcoming anime series based on the fan-favorite video game." In a new dystopia riddled with corruption and cybernetic implants, a talented but reckless street kid strives to become an edgerunner: a mercenary outlaw. Written and produced by P.T. Adamczyk. No voice cast has been fully revealed yet. I'm featuring this trailer because it looks like it's going to be incredible – full-on, Akira-level epic anime storytelling in a gritty cyberpunk future. Maybe this is what the "Snow Crash" adaptation should look like if they make it one day?

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Netflix's series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, from YouTube:

The animated series tells a 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in Night City — a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he stays alive by becoming an edgerunner — a mercenary outlaw also known as a "cyberpunk". CD PROJEKT RED, the company behind the Cyberpunk 2077 video game, is producing the series with Rafał Jaki (The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Cyberpunk 2077) as Showrunner & Executive Producer, with Satoru Homma, Bartosz Sztybor and Saya Elder as producers. The team at CD PROJEKT RED have been working on this series since 2018. Acclaimed Japan-based animation company, Studio Trigger, is the main animation studio on the series and bring the world of Cyberpunk to life with their signature, vibrant style. Hiroyuki Imaishi (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill, Promare) will direct the series along with creative director Hiromi Wakabayashi (Kill la Kill), character designer and animation director Yoh Yoshinari (Little Witch Academia, BNA: Brand New Animal), and the adapted screenplay by Yoshiki Usa (Gridman Universe series, Promare) and Masahiko Otsuka (Star Wars: Visions "The Elder"). With an original score by Akira Yamaoka. Netflix will debut the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners streaming starting September 2022 later this year. First impression? Who's in?