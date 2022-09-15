Netflix Trailer for 'Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga' Nerdy Doc Series

"There's something bigger here - let's find out what's really going on here" Netflix has revealed the official trailer for a documentary mini-series premiering later this month called Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga, about the GameStop crypto mishap and the story of the Redditors who tried to take control of the stock. Once again, yet another dueling docs series - HBO debuted Gaming Wall Street earlier this year, now Netflix is ready to drop their own doc series on this GameStop debacle. (Paramount also made their own doc on this as well.) A look at the layers of intrigue, from the supercharged power of digital communities to the gamification of trading. From Academy Award-winning filmmakers Dan Cogan and Liz Garbus, and directed by Theo Love. This humorous documentary series follows a group of millennial misfits who banded together online to rescue their beloved GameStop from the clutches of Wall Street bigwigs, in an epic, viral David vs. Goliath story for the 21st century. I'm all for this story of these Reddit nerds, but at the same time they've turned this story into such cheesy entertainment it almost doesn't seem that exciting anymore. Have a look.

Here's the official trailer for Netflix's doc series Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga, from YouTube:

"My crew and I had the privilege of interviewing some of the top economists, lawmakers, law enforcement, investors, fin-fluencers and architects of our modern financial system, while the online investing community was a treasure trove of amazing characters who had bet big on the short squeeze." –Director Theo Love

This lively, comedic documentary series captures the wild ride of a group of misfits who banded together online to rescue GameStop, a company they loved when they were kids. Coalescing on Reddit, TikTok and Discord, they capitalized on a new age of investing with their thumbs to thwart Wall Street’s cynical ploy to burn the company down. By sending shares “to the moon,” these millennials felt they could stick it to the man, once and for all. But can "the little guy" ever truly win against Wall Street? As the resulting market frenzy pitted legions of amateur traders against hedge fund bigwigs, it became a viral David vs. Goliath story for the ages. With exclusive access to key members of Reddit's wallstreetbets community who fueled the short burn movement, alongside everyday people who hitched a wagon to the GameStop train and luminaries of the financial world alike, Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga offers a humorous look at the unlikely cast of characters who brought about the new seismic shift in how the world's money behaves.

Netflix's doc series Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga is a Story Syndicate production in association with The Wall Street Journal Studios. Executive producers include Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus, Jon Bardin, Julie Gaither, and Jack Youngelson. The doc mini-series is directed by the award-winning doc filmmaker Theo Love, director of the films Little Hope Was Arson, The Legend of Cocaine Island, and Alabama Snake previously, as well as other doc projects. Netflix will release this Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga mini-series streaming on Netflix starting September 28th, 2022 this fall. Who's interested in watching this?