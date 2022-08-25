Netflix Trailer for Trans Doc Short 'The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone'

"I've always known who I am." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for a documentary short film titled The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone, which initially premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival earlier this summer. Netflix is releasing this 27-minute film to watch worldwide starting in late September for anyone interested. Spanning 19 years, The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone reveals the elliptical memories of Georgie Stone, an Australian transgender teen, as she helps change laws, affirms her gender, finds her voice and emerges into adulthood. And, for the first time, gains control of her own story – the doc credits Georgia as the "Creative Producer", with Maya Newell directing. An important film in the fight for transgender rights and their place in society, this doc emphatically offers "an undeniable case for the agency of transgender children." It looks a beautiful, inspiring, empowering film about fighting for justice and equality. Get a look.

Here's the official trailer for Maya Newell's doc The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone, from YouTube:

Spanning nineteen years, The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone takes us into the world of Georgie, an Australian transgender teen, as she helps change laws, affirms her gender and finds her voice. Made in collaboration with Georgie herself, this is the story of a childhood under siege and the loving family who stood strong behind their daughter, offering an undeniable case for the agency of transgender children and teens to make their own decisions about their gender identity. As Georgie emerges into adulthood, she can finally imagine, hope and dream of her future self. The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone is directed by award-winning doc filmmaker Maya Newell, of the doc films Richard, I Want to Be an American, Gayby Baby, and In My Blood It Runs previously. Produced by Sophie Hyde, Matthew Bate, Lisa Sherrard, and Maya Newell. Netflix will debt The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone streaming on Netflix starting September 22nd, 2022. Curious?