Netflix Trailer for 'Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King' Doc

"There were so many different pieces to this story. So many questions." Netflix has unveiled the trailer for a documentary film called Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King, a true crime mystery thriller mashed up with a cryptocurrency investigation. Some of you may already know this story… most probably not. When the young founder of a collapsing cryptocurrency exchange dies unexpectedly, irate investors suspect there is more to his death than meets the eye. A group of these investors turned sleuths try to unlock the secrets of the suspicious death of cryptocurrency multimillionaire Gerry Cotten and the missing $250 million they believe he stole from them. Something strange is afoot in the crypto world, and this is just one of many shady stories about mysterious things going on within. And oh yeah I'm definitely curious to find out what's going on in with him, as it sounds like they still don't know what really happened. Any guesses…?

Official trailer for Luke Sewell's doc Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King, from YouTube:

There's only one rule in the world of crypto and bitcoin – trust no one. $250 million of bitcoin randomly disappears from QuadrigaCX, once Canada's largest crypto exchanges, and the only person who can get it back mysteriously dies days later. Greed is a matter of life and death in this true crime documentary about the rise and fall of QuadrigaCX, the mysterious death of its founder Gerry Cotton, and the victims left behind to pick up the pieces. Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King is directed by London-based producer / filmmaker Luke Sewell, his second feature documentary after making No Place to Call Home previously, plus few shorts and directing many other TV docs as well. Produced by Minnow Films. Executive produced by Sophie Jones and Morgan Matthews. Netflix will debut the Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King documentary streaming on Netflix starting March 30th, 2022 coming soon. Who's curious?