Netflix True Crime Doc Series 'D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!' Trailer

"We don't know who he is or was, where he came from, or where he went." Focus on the facts, people, don't get caught up in conspiracy! Netflix has revealed a trailer for another true crime doc mini-series streaming this July titled D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!. In 1971, a skyjacker parachutes off a plane with a bag of stolen cash — and gets away with it. Decades later, his identity remains a compelling mystery, turning him into some kind of folk hero. The series looks into the years of investigations, and specifically the "citizen sleuths" who have been trying to solve it on their own despite the FBI unable to figure it out after decades of work. This isn't even the first doc about him! The Mystery of D.B. Cooper debuted on HBO a few years back. They've even been trying to make a movie about him for years called Skyjack. Then along came the "Loki" series which answered all the questions by revealing that it was Loki all along. Of course it was…! I honestly believe we will never know the truth and he will never be revealed, remaining an unsolved mystery forever.

Here's the official trailer for Netflix's doc series D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!, direct from YouTube:

This Netflix documentary series looks at the 50-year quest to find the mysterious man who hijacked a Northwest Airlines passenger jet in November 1971 and escaped with $200,000, never to be seen again. Five decades. Few clues. Too many suspects. The identity of skyjacker D.B. Cooper remains one of the greatest mysteries of the 20th century. D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! is a Netflix mini-series directed by award-winning American doc filmmaker Marina Zenovich, director of doc films Who Is Bernard Tapie?, Vanessa Beecroft in Berlin, Tim Noble & Sue Webster: Now Here, Roman Polanski: Wanted & Desired, Richard Pryor: Omit the Logic, Water & Power: A California Heist, and Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind previously, as well as producing and TV directing work. Executive produced by Sheldon Lazarus, P.G. Morgan, Leo Pearlman, and Marina Zenovich. Netflix will debut the D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! series streaming on Netflix starting July 13th, 2022 soon this summer. Who's interested in watching this series?