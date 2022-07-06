Netflix's Animated 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie' Trailer

"We've still got a ninja's greatest weapon: hope." Netflix has revealed the full-length official trailer for Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie, a spin-off continuation of their animated "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" series. This Turtles special event is a movie landing on Netflix in August as part of their summer festivities. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back in action and up to their teenage antics in this comedic adventure that raises the stakes higher than ever before. When a mysterious stranger arrives from the future with a dire warning, Leo is forced to rise and lead his brothers, Raph, Donnie, and Mikey in a fight to save the world from a terrifying alien species. Featuring the voices oBen Schwartz as Leo, Omar Benson Miller as Raph, Brandon Mychal Smith as Mikey, Josh Brener as Donnie, and Eric Bauza as Splinter; plus Kat Graham, Haley Joel Osment, Rhys Darby, and John Michael Higgins. The big bad villain they have to fight in this is Krang, in what looks like an Akira-level takeover of their beloved city. I really dig the animation style and the character designs for this series - looks like it will be worth a watch.

Official trailer for Netflix's Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie, from YouTube:

Continuing the tale from the hit Nickelodeon series, Raphael, Michelangelo, Leonardo and Donatello are back in action and up to their teenage antics in this comedic adventure that raises the stakes higher than ever before. The Turtles are put to the test when a mysterious stranger named Casey Jones arrives from the future to warn the mutant brothers of an impending invasion·of the most dangerous alien force in the galaxy - the Krang! Can the team rise up to become the heroes they are destined to be, or will their teenage foibles get the better of them? What unfolds is the most adventurous, emotional, and epic story ever told of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie is co-directed by filmmakers Ant Ward (supervising producer on "The Penguins of Madagascar" & "TMNT" series) & Andy Suriano (director on "Plastic Man" + a series character designer). The screenplay is written by Tony Gama-Lobo and Rebecca May. Made by Nickelodeon Animation. Netflix will debut Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie streaming on Netflix starting August 5th, 2022 later this summer. Who's down?