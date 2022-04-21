Netflix's 'Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror' Crime Doc Trailer

"This is not one person's act. The people in that chat room did it together." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for a chilling true crime documentary from South Korea titled Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror, uncovering the 2019 chat room atrocities that shocked the country. The doc film will be streaming worldwide starting in May - as this is the kind of story that the whole world needs to hear about. "This was nothing short of abuse." Anonymous and exploitative, a network of online chat rooms ran rampant with sex crimes. The hunt to take down its operators required guts and tenacity. Netflix adds: "This is the story of one of the most devastating digital crimes that gripped the region, the age of digital anonymity that allowed it to thrive, and the victims who spoke out to help bring it down." This is not a story that many people in America will be familiar with, which makes it even more fascinating and frightening to learn about in a film.

Official trailer for Jin-seong Choi's doc Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror, from YouTube:

In this feature length documentary, Director Choi Jin-seong tells the story of two female college students, a group of journalists and the cybercrime police officers who chased down the “Nth Room”, an online criminal network of sexual exploitation. Crafted from interviews, archive, animation and reenactments, the film reveals how women and girls were coerced into uploading explicit materials of themselves to Telegram chat rooms, which ringleaders charged fees in cryptocurrency for tens of thousands of users to access. This is the story of one of the most devastating digital crimes that gripped the region, the age of digital anonymity that allowed it to thrive, and the victims who spoke out to help bring it down. Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror is directed by Korean doc filmmaker Jin-seong Choi, director of other docs including FuckUmentary, Camellia Project, Erotic Chaos Boy, Reservoir Dogs Take 1 & 2, Jam Docu Gangjeong previously. Netflix will debut the doc streaming worldwide on May 18th, 2022. Who's curious?