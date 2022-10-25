Netflix's Doc 'FIFA Uncovered' Official Trailer About Fraud & Greed

"The lines between right and wrong blurred." Netflix has revealed a trailer for a docu series streaming this fall titled FIFA Uncovered, debuting just a few weeks before the next FIFA World Cup kicks off in Qatar. I'm glad they're releasing this now, because it's the honest, non-BS truth being reported and it's pretty scary how corrupt and greedy and horrible this organization is. (Perhaps one of the worst?) But at the same time, everyone loves the World Cup and football/soccer and can't stop watching. But at least we have a chance to get an inside look at how bad they are, and hear about this corruption first hand. From power struggles to global politics, this Netflix exploration of FIFA reveals the organization’s checkered history, and what it takes to host a world cup. Don't forget about how many people died building the new stadiums in Qatar for this year's World Cup. You can also top off this doc with a podcast series called "World Corrupt" also about FIFA's dirty side. Do these people really care about the game? No, they do not, they just care about money.

Here's the official trailer for Netflix's docu-series FIFA Uncovered, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

From power struggles to global politics, this exploration of FIFA reveals the organization's problematic history, and what it takes to host a world cup. Over the decades, control of FIFA has seen many internal, and external power struggles between some of the sport's most influential figures. From Joao Havelange and Lennart Johansson to Sepp Blatter and Michael Platini, some of the most powerful men in football have been at the epicenter of corruption allegations. It's thanks to these allegations, that has led to various football associations around the globe, and most importantly the fans, questioning the decisions behind awarding world cups to specific nations. The two most recent examples are the 2018 Russian World Cup and the 2022 Qatar World Cup. FIFA Uncovered is developed by Netflix, but directors or producers are listed yet - presumably to cover up their identities so they aren't attacked for making this doc series. Netflix will debut FIFA Uncovered streaming on Netflix starting November 9th coming up. Who wants to watch?