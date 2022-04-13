Netflix's 'The Lincoln Lawyer' Series Trailer with Manuel Garcia-Rulfo

"In court, before you can win, you gotta believe you can win." Alright, alright, alright, he's back! But this time it's not Matthew McConaughey. Netflix has revealed the first trailer for their own series based on The Lincoln Lawyer stories, adapted from The Brass Verdict, the second book in The Lincoln Lawyer series written by Michael Connelly. When his former law partner is killed, Mickey Haller is left to take over the firm, including a high-profile murder trial. With the biggest case he's ever had to tackle out of the back seat of his Lincoln Town Car, Mickey discovers there may be more at stake than he thought. Everyone has heard of the original film, which was released in 2011 and starred McConaughey as Mick Haller. In this new series, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo stars as Mickey, along with Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, and Angus Sampson. This looks pretty dang good, don't write this one off! It might be worth a watch after all.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Netflix's series The Lincoln Lawyer, direct from YouTube:

From creator David E. Kelley, The Lincoln Lawyer is the story of Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), an iconoclastic idealist, who runs his law practice out of the back of his Lincoln, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles. Based on The Brass Verdict, the second book in The Lincoln Lawyer series by Michael Connelly. Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer series is created by David E. Kelley, and developed for TV / showrun by Ted Humphrey. With episodes directed by filmmakers David Grossman, Alonso Alvarez, Bill D'Elia, Erin Feeley, and Liz Friedlander. It's executive produced by David E. Kelley, Ted Humphrey, Michael Connelly, Ross Fineman, Barry Jossen, Tana Jamieson. The series is produced by A+E Studios. Netflix will debut The Lincoln Lawyer streaming on Netflix starting May 13th, 2022 coming soon.