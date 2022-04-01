Netflix's 'The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes' Trailer

"I can't say anything. And I knew it all." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for a new documentary film titled The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes, the latest from a doc filmmaker named Emma Cooper (Louis Theroux: Law and Disorder in Philadelphia, America's Most Hated Family in Crisis). Yet another true crime documentary to keep everyone glued to their TVs watching content endlessly. The film examines the various rumors and conspiracies related to Marilyn Monroe's untimely death in 1962 at the age of 36. Sixty years later, the Netflix doc uncovers new details about the night that Monroe allegedly overdosed on drugs. Back in 1982, Monroe's case was reopened after a news channel's "The Marilyn Files" investigative report. "Marilyn and the truth – it's like going into the lion's den and I indeed found out things which had not been found out before." I also quite like the tagline from this trailer: the brighter the star, the darker the truth. This looks intense and chilling! I'm quite curious to see if they might reveal anything new.

Official trailer for The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes, from Netflix's YouTube:

Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe's tragic death spawned conspiracies & endless rumors for decades, often overshadowing her talent and shrewdness. By piecing together her final weeks, days and hours through previously unheard recordings of those who knew her best, this film illuminates more of her glamorous, complicated life, and offers a new perspective on that fateful night. The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes is directed by doc producer / filmmaker Emma Cooper, director of the documentaries Louis Theroux: Law and Disorder in Philadelphia, America's Most Hated Family in Crisis, The Last Days of Legal Highs, and numerous "Louis Theroux" TV docs previously. Executive produced by doc filmmaker Chris Smith (Home Movie, The Yes Men, Jim & Andy, Fyre, Operation Varsity Blues). Netflix will release The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes streaming starting on April 27th, 2022. Intrigued?