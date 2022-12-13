Netflix's Unique Non-Linear Heist Series 'Kaleidoscope' Main Trailer

"She basically robs herself." Netflix has revealed the main official trailer for an interactive streaming series arriving in early 2023 called Kaleidoscope. Also known as Jigsaw, this "non-linear" anthology series is similar to Black Mirror's "Bandersnatch" episode. It takes a non-linear approach, building intrigue and suspense uniquely, with Netflix viewers each having a different experience. It's centered around the largest heist ever attempted (in NYC), and the vengeance and betrayals that surround it. Some wil start out with certain episodes ("Yellow" or "Green"), then move deeper into their own personal viewing order ("Blue" or "Violet" or "Orange," then "Red" or "Pink") until the epic "White: The Heist" finale. Everyone will eventually see all episodes, but the order in which they watch the episodes will affect their viewpoint on the story, the characters, and the questions/answers at the heart of the heist. It stars Giancarlo Esposito, Paz Vega, Rufus Sewell, Tati Gabrielle, Peter Mark Kendall, Rosaline Elbay, Jai Courtney, Niousha Noor, Jordan Mendoza, Soojeong Son, and Hemky Madera. This looks like some good heist fun, I'm down.

Here's the official trailer for Netflix's experimental series Kaleidoscope, direct from YouTube:

You can also rewatch the behind-the-scenes featurette for Kaleidoscope right here, for more footage.

Spanning 25 years, Kaleidoscope (previously titled Jigsaw) is an all-new anthology series following a crew of masterful thieves and their attempt to crack a seemingly unbreakable vault for the biggest payday in history. Guarded by the world’s most powerful corporate security team, and with law enforcement on the case, every episode reveals a piece of an elaborate puzzle of corruption, greed, vengeance, scheming, loyalties and betrayals. How did the crew of thieves plan it? Who gets away with it? Who can be trusted? Loosely inspired by the real-life story where seventy billion dollars in bonds went missing in downtown Manhattan, NYC, during Hurricane Sandy (in 2012), Kaleidoscope consists of eight episodes spanning from 24 years before the heist to 6 months after. For more info on this series, visit Netflix's Tudum website.

Kaleidoscope is a non-linear experimental streaming series created by writer Eric Garcia (novelist / writer of the scripts Repo Men, Strange But True previously) for Netflix. Featuring episodes directed by Russell Fine, Everardo Gout, Mairzee Almas, and Robert Townsend. Garcia is the showrunner and head writer. With more writing by Evan Endicott, Josh Stoddard, Ning Zhou, Kalen Egan, Kate Barnow and Garrett Lerner. Executive produced by Russell Fine, Fred Berger, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Justin Levy, Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Jordan Sheehan, Clayton Krueger, and Garrett Lerner. Netflix will debut the Kaleidoscope series streaming starting January 1st, 2023 - kicking off the New Year coming up. Who's interested? Look good?