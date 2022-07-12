New 4K Restoration Trailer for Thriller 'Keane' Starring Damian Lewis

"You're her father, you have to be presentable when you get her back. You need to set a good example." Grasshopper Film has unveiled an official trailer for a brand new 4K restoration of a NYC thriller from 2004 titled Keane, from acclaimed filmmaker Lodge Kerrigan (Clean Shaven, Claire Dolan, Rebecca H.). This one first premiered in 2004 at the Telluride & Toronto & New York Film Festivals, then went on to play at both the Cannes and Deauville Film Festivals in 2005. Described as a "haunting, intimate thriller" about a desperate, disheveled man perilously searching New York City for his six-year-old daughter - who was taken from Port Authority months ago. It earned rave reviews at the festivals and did play in cinemas back then, now getting a fresh re-release in 4K. Starring Damian Lewis as William Keane in an emotional role, with Amy Ryan and Abigail Breslin. Executive produced by Steven Soderbergh. Looks exceptionally riveting.

Here's the new 4K restoration trailer (+ new poster) for Lodge Kerrigan's Keane, direct from YouTube:

William Keane (Lewis) is barely able to cope. It has been six months since his six-year-old daughter was abducted from New York City's Port Authority Bus Terminal while traveling with him. Repeatedly drawn to the site of the abduction, Keane wanders the bus station, compulsively replaying the events of that fateful day, as if hoping to change the outcome. One day he meets a financially strapped woman, Lynn Bedik (Amy Ryan), and her seven-year-old daughter, Kira (Abigail Breslin), at a transient hotel. Keane becomes increasingly attached to Kira and, in a harrowing climax, uses her in an attempt to fill the void left by his daughter’s disappearance. Keane is both written and directed by acclaimed American writer / filmmaker Lodge Kerrigan, director of the films Clean, Shaven and Claire Dolan before making this. It originally premiered at the 2004 Telluride & Toronto Film Festivals. Grasshopper will re-release Kerrigan's Keane in select US theaters in 4K (starting in NYC) on August 19th, 2022 this summer. Who's interested?