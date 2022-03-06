Batman + Ace the Bat-Hound Trailer for 'DC League of Super-Pets'

"That better be a licensed toy or I will freak! out!" Ahahaha this is a fun trailer. Warner Bros has debuted a new 60-second Batman trailer for the DC League of Super-Pets movie, also known as DC Super Pets. It's based on a real spin-off comic series that first launched in 1962, created by Jerry Siegel and Curt Swan, all about the pets of famous DC superheroes. This trailer focuses on Batman and his pooch "Ace the Bat-Hound", who originally appeared in the comics in 1955 in Batman #92. Now isn't that something! This new trailer is obviously timed with the release of The Batman movie - which kids can't see, but they can wait for this! Kevin Hart voices Ace, and Keanu Reeves voices Bruce Wayne. This reminds me of how spot on the humor was in the The Lego Batman Movie. The rest of the Super-Pets voice cast also includes Dwayne Johnson, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, and Marc Maron as Lex Luthor. The more they show, the better this looks! I've got a very good feeling about it.

Here's the new Batman trailer for Jared Stern's DC League of Super-Pets, direct from WB's YouTube:

You can also watch full-length official trailer for DC League of Super-Pets here, or the FanDome teaser.

It sure isn't easy being Superman’s dog! Krypto hails from Krypton and has super-powers like his owner; but his social skills are decidedly alien at the dog park and he has no idea how to be ordinary. But when Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped; while Krypto is exposed to green kryptonite as a motley crew of shelter pets is exposed to orange kryptonite. Krypto is stripped of his abilities while the other animals become all-powerful. DC League of Super-Pets, also known as DC Super Pets, is directed by writer / producer Jared Stern, making his feature directorial debut with this project, after writing scripts for Mr. Popper's Penguins, The Internship, The Lego Batman Movie, The Lego Ninjago Movie. Co-directed by Sam Levine. The screenplay is written by Jared Stern and John Whittington. Based on the DC Comics team initially introduced in 1962 as the "Legion of Super-Pets". Warner Bros will release the DC League of Super-Pets movie in theaters on May 20th, 2022 this summer.