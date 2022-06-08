New Behind-the-Scenes Featurette for Jordan Peele's Sci-Fi 'Nope'

"I tried to write a script that I didn't know how to pull off. And then assembled the team to help me pull it off." Universal has launched a new 2-minute behind-the-scenes featurette for Jordan Peele's movie Nope, which seems to be a sci-fi thriller involving an extraterrestrial appearance in a small town. That's still all we know about it. The next full trailer is supposed to debut this week, and this is another teaser for that final reveal. Along with the first trailer back in February, this footage is all so mysterious and interesting. Nope's main cast features Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Barbie Ferreira, Michael Wincott, Donna Mills, and Terry Notary. This featurette gives us a very cinematic look at the production, without much dialogue or any explanations as to what we're seeing. Always nice to see so many full IMAX cameras in use on set! I'm still excited to find out where Peele is taking this story and what's really going on. Enjoy.

Here's the "Cinematic Event" featurette for Jordan Peele's Nope, direct from Universal's YouTube:

No plot details have been revealed yet - only the vague posters and first trailer so far. Nope is both written and directed by American actor / comedian / writer / producer / filmmaker Jordan Peele, director of the films Get Out and Us previously, as well as a producer on Keanu, Candyman, and BlacKkKlansman and the TV series "The Twilight Zone", "Lovecraft Country", and "The Last O.G.". It's produced by Ian Cooper and Jordan Peele. Featuring cinematography by Hoyte van Hoytema, and music by Michael Abels. Universal will release Peele's Nope in movie theaters nationwide starting July 22nd, 2022 this summer. Still look good?