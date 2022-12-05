WORTH WATCHING
A Fresh Behind-the-Scenes Look at the 'Dungeons & Dragons' Movie
by Alex Billington
December 5, 2022
"It's about finding your own hero within." Paramount Pictures has unveiled a behind-the-scenes featurette and brand new poster (also added below) for their live-action Dungeons & Dragons film, titled Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. This featurette comes from Brazil's big Comic-Con event this past weekend, and doesn't feature any new footage - it is a recut of the same shots from the first trailer. With a few extra bits of interviews thrown in. Not an exciting video, there's nothing interesting in here to enjoy. A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. The major ensemble cast for Dungeons & Dragons features Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head, with special guest Hugh Grant. With a release planned for March 2023, we're still expecting to see another trailer drop in the next month to continue building hype for the release.
New behind-the-scenes featurette for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, from YouTube:
You can rewatch the first official trailer for the Dungeons & Dragons movie here, for even more footage.
