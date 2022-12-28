New Behind-the-Scenes Video for 'Emancipation' on Building the World

"I am completely motivated by the way that the story is going to be received by the world. But I measure my own success on whether it shoots well." Apple has revealed yet another new behind-the-scenes look at Emancipation, which is now available to watch streaming on Apple TV+ after playing in limited theaters. The survival film stars Will Smith as Peter, a runaway slave who forges through the swamps of Louisiana on a tortuous journey to escape plantation owners that nearly killed him. Based on a true story - it's inspired by the 1863 photos of "Whipped Peter," taken during a Union Army medical examination. This video focuses on the production – spending time with director Antoine Fuqua, cinematographer Robert Richardson (who also shot Tarantino's Django Unchained & Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), and production designer Naomi Shohan who built some incredible sets for this movie. It seems they're hoping all this attention will bring them awards nominations and extra views on Apple TV+, but I just don't know if anyone wants to watch this movie anymore. That said, I love visiting sets and listening to these artists talk about their work.

Here's the "Building the World" featurette for Antoine Fuqua's Emancipation, from Apple's YouTube:

You can rewatch the teaser trailer for Emancipation here, or first official trailer / second official trailer.

Tells the triumphant story of Peter (Will Smith), a man who escapes from slavery, relying on his wits, unwavering faith and deep love for his family to evade cold-blooded hunters and the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana on his quest for freedom. The film is inspired by the 1863 photos of "Whipped Peter," taken during a Union Army medical examination, that first appeared in Harper's Weekly. One image, known as "The Scourged Back," which shows Peter's bare back mutilated by a whipping delivered by his enslavers, ultimately contributed to growing public opposition to slavery. Emancipation is directed by the award-winning American filmmaker Antoine Fuqua, of films including The Replacement Killers, Training Day, Tears of the Sun, King Arthur, Shooter, Brooklyn's Finest, Olympus Has Fallen, The Equalizer, Southpaw, The Magnificent Seven, The Equalizer 2, Infinite, and The Guilty previously. The screenplay is written by Bill Collage (Exodus: Gods & Kings, The Transporter Refueled, Allegiant, Assassin's Creed). It's produced by Todd Black, Joey McFarland, Jon Mone, and Will Smith. Apple will release Emancipation in select US theaters starting December 2nd, 2022, then streaming on Apple TV+ at home starting December 9th.