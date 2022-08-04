New IMAX Trailer for Spielberg's 'Jaws' - Playing in IMAX This Sept

Bruce is back on the big screen again!! Universal has released a new IMAX trailer for the 2022 IMAX re-release of Steven Spielberg's classic Jaws, the original shark movie that scared us all out of the water years ago. Jaws is known as the movie that launched the "summer movie season", opening originally in theaters in June of 1975, becoming a massive hit in the US and eventually worldwide. When a killer shark unleashes chaos on a beach community off Cape Cod, it's up to a local sheriff, a marine biologist, and an old seafarer to hunt the beast down. Starring Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss, Lorraine Gary, and Murray Hamilton. Universal is re-releasing two of Spielberg's classics in IMAX - with E.T. landing first on August 12th, then Jaws at the start of September exclusively in IMAX cinemas. Check your local listings! Everyone knows and everyone loves Jaws - it was recently turned into a successful stage play showing in London called The Shark is Broken. Jaws was also one of the key movies featured in the Netflix Voir series about loving movies. If you've never seen it on the big screen, here is your chance! Don't miss out on this.

Here's the official 2022 IMAX trailer (+ poster) for Steven Spielberg's Jaws, direct from YouTube:

Re-release intro: "Universal is honored to have been a part of so many extraordinary, unforgettable Steven Spielberg films over the past 47 years, including Jaws in 1975, E.T. in 1982 and Jurassic Park in 1993,' said Jim Orr, president of Theatrical Distribution for Universal Pictures. "No filmmaker, it's fair to say, has had a greater or more enduring impact on American cinema or has created more indelible cinematic memories for tens of billions of people worldwide. We couldn’t think of a more perfect way to celebrate the anniversary of E.T. and the first Universal-Spielberg summer blockbuster, Jaws, than to allow audiences to experience these films in a way they’ve never been able to before." Jaws is directed by visionary American filmmaker Steven Spielberg, his fourth feature at the time - after making Firelight, Duel, The Sugarland Express, and just before making Close Encounters of the Third Kind and 1941. The screenplay is written by Peter Benchley and Carl Gottlieb; based on the original novel by Peter Benchley first published in 1974. Universal will re-release Jaws in IMAX theaters nationwide September 2nd, 2022 before the end of the summer.