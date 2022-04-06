New Netflix Trailer for Madden's 'Operation Mincemeat' WWII Comedy

"Why on Earth do you keep poking holes in our plan?" Netflix has unveiled a new trailer for a quirky WWII comedy called Operation Mincemeat, from filmmaker John Madden (Killshot, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, Miss Sloane). This was released in Warner Bros in the UK earlier this year, and Netflix is releasing it in the US this summer (both in theaters and streaming). During WWII, two witty intelligence officers use a corpse and false papers to try to outwit German troops. They were recruited to hep pull the attention away from a planned invasion in 1943, so that the Allied forces could gather their troops. Colin Firth stars as Ewen Montagu, Matthew Macfadyen as Charles Cholmondeley, plus Johnny Flynn as Ian Fleming (yes, that Ian Fleming - indeed he was in the war!), with a cast including Kelly Macdonald, Penelope Wilton, Jason Isaacs, Lorne MacFadyen, Alex Jennings, Rufus Wright, Mark Gatiss, Hattie Morahan. This looks like a clever twist on the typical WWII espionage thriller, with some wittiness to spice things up.

Here's the new US trailer (+ poster) for John Madden's Operation Mincemeat, from Netflix's YouTube:

You can rewatch the original UK trailer for Madden's Operation Mincemeat here to see the first look again.

It's 1943. The Allies are determined to break Hitler's grip on occupied Europe and plan an all-out assault on Sicily; but they face an impossible challenge – how to protect a massive invasion force from potential massacre. The task falls to two remarkable intelligence officers, Ewen Montagu (Colin Firth) and Charles Cholmondeley (Matthew Macfadyen), to dream the most inspired and improbable disinformation strategy of the war - centred on the most unlikely of secret agents: a dead man. Operation Mincemeat is directed by Oscar-nominated English filmmaker John Madden, director of many other films including Ethan Frome, Golden Gate, Mrs. Brown, Shakespeare in Love, Captain Corelli's Mandolin, Proof, Killshot, The Debt, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, and Miss Sloane previously. The screenplay is written by Michelle Ashford, adapted from the book also called "Operation Mincemeat" by Ben Macintyre. This already opened in the UK earlier in 2022. Netflix launches Madden's Operation Mincemeat in select US theaters on May 6th, 2022, then streaming on Netflix starting May 11th early in the summer.