New Promo Trailer for A24's 'The Inspection' Starring Jeremy Pope

"I am never giving up on us." A24 has debuted a striking "promo trailer" for The Inspection, which just premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival last month and is playing at the New York Film Festival this month. It's the narrative debut of filmmaker Elegance Bratton - a remarkable retelling of the filmmaker’s own life story. The film follows a young man who enlists in the Marine Corps after being thrown out of his mother’s home because he is gay. After being rejected by his mother and with few options for his future, he joins the Marines trying to do whatever it takes to succeed in a system that would cast him aside. Starring Jeremy Pope as Ellis French (in what looks to be a major breakout performance), with Gabrielle Union, Bokeem Woodbine, Raúl Castillo, McCaul Lombardi, Aaron Dominguez, and Nicholas Logan. This 60-second trailer includes a brief intro from Gabrielle Union, but the powerful footage speaks for itself.

Here's the new promo trailer (+ new poster) for Elegance Bratton's The Inspection, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first official trailer for Elegance Bratton's The Inspection here, for the first look again.

Ellis French (Jeremy Pope) enlists in the Marine Corps and ends up at boot camp on Parris Island, South Carolina. He initially meets all the physical requirements, but is not as successful in disguising his sexual orientation, making him the target of a near-lethal hazing from training instructor Leland Laws and a fellow recruit, Laurence Harvey. The Inspection is written and directed by American filmmaker Elegance Bratton, making his narrative feature film debut after directing the doc Pier Kids previously, plus a few shorts, and producing many other projects. Produced by Chester Algernal Gordon and Effie Brown. This is premiering at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival coming soon this fall. A24 will then release the film in select US theaters starting on November 18th, 2022 this fall. Still looking good? Who's interested in watching?