New Re-Release Trailer for 1974 Black Action Film 'Solomon King'

"When you lose your head, your ass goes with it." Deaf Crocodile (what a fun name) has debuted an official re-release trailer for a 1974 film titled Solomon King, which is re-releasing this fall. It will be premiering first at Fantastic Fest in Austin, TX. Detective Solomon King has to use all of his dirty tricks and experiences to get revenge on the people that murdered his girlfriend. It's a long-lost, independently financed Black urban crime-action film from director / actor / producer / writer Sal Watts, who also stars as Solomon, featuring a stunning soul-funk soundtrack, and incredible clothes from Watts's own fashion stores. Restored with the cooperation of the filmmaker's widow, Belinda Burton-Watts (also in the film), and utilizing one of the only surviving prints of the film from the UCLA Film&TV Archive with the original soundtrack elements (which had been stored in Burton-Watts's closet for decades), it's finally returning to theaters in 2022 - some 48 years later. This looks crazy badass!! Nothing like some 70s Blaxploitation on the big screen again.

Here's the new re-release trailer for Jack Bomay & Sal Watts's Solomon King, direct from YouTube:

CIA trained detective Solomon King has to use all of his dirty tricks and experiences to get revenge on the person responsible for the murder of his girlfriend. A trail leads him to a desert in the Middle East. Shot in Oakland, CA in 1973 with a cast of mostly non-professional actors, Solomon King is a remarkable capsule of its time with a fantastic Soul-Funk soundtrack and incredible clothes from Watts' own Mr. Sal's Fashion Stores. The film has been restored with the cooperation of the filmmaker's widow, Belinda Burton-Watts (who appears in the film), and utilizing one of the only surviving complete prints from the UCLA Film & TV Archive, as well as original soundtrack elements (which had been stored in Burton-Watts’ closet for several decades). Solomon King is co-directed by filmmakers Jack Bomay & Sal Watts, their one and only feature film. The screenplay is by Jim Alston & Sal Watts. The film originally premiered in 1974, but it didn't get much of a run. Solomon King is expected to premiere at film festivals this fall and will return to theaters and on VOD / Blu-ray later this year. Stay tuned for updates - contribute to their Kickstarter. Who's interested??