New Re-Release Trailer for 70s Stuntman Action Movie 'Stunt Rock'
by Alex Billington
February 28, 2022
Source: YouTube
"It's super human! Super music. Super magic. And super amazing." Kino Lorber has dropped a new trailer for the long lost action classic Stunt Rock, an Australian stuntman film from 1978 that's being re-released as a 4K restoration. While working on a TV show in L.A., famed Australian stuntman Grant Page helps an up-and-coming fantasy-themed rock band develop special FX and dangerous stunts for their act. "Exploding onto screens nationwide March 25!" Helmed by Ozploitation legend Brian Trenchard-Smith (of BMX Bandits, Deathcheaters), Stunt Rock is a breathless, action-packed 90-minute trailer. Footage from other of his films (as well as licensed clips from the original Gone in 60 Seconds) pad out the impressive new stunts and the Spinal Tap-esque musical excursions of Sorcery, featuring an on-stage battle between good and evil, magic, a wizard, and a flame-throwing devil… Stunt Rock is danger as you never imagined it! Uh this sounds and looks totally badass, why did no one tell me about this film before?! I need to watch this! What a trailer.
Here's the new re-release trailer for Brian Trenchard-Smith's Stunt Rock, direct from YouTube:
Part documentary, part rock film, and all kinds of crazy. Stunt Rock from 1978 is a feature length ode to fearless Australian stuntman Grant Page (of the Mad Max films, Road Games, The Gods Of Egypt). Real-life stuntman Grant Page travels to Los Angeles to work on a television series, and in his spare time lends his expertise to his cousin's rock band Sorcery – helping them develop pyrotechnic magic tricks for their stage shows. All while finding himself in a budding romance with reporter Lois Wills (Margaret Gerard). Stunt Rock is directed by Anglo Australian filmmaker Brian Trenchard-Smith, his third feature film at the time, just a few years before he'd go on to make BMX Bandits in the 1980s. The screenplay is written by Paulmichel Mielche Jr. and Brian Trenchard-Smith. The film originally showed up in the US in 1980, after first opening in the UK back in 1978. Kino Lorber will re-release the action classic Stunt Rock in select US theaters nationwide starting March 25th, 2022. For more info, visit the official site. Who wants to watch?
