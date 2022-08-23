New Re-Release Trailer for 'Avatar 1' - Returning to Theaters in HDR

"You have a strong heart… no fear." After returning to Middle Earth, we will be returning to Pandora again this year. 20th Century Studios is re-releasing James Cameron's billion dollar sci-fi epic Avatar in theaters again at the end of September before the highly-anticipated, long-awaited sequel lands in theaters this December. Avatar is getting a proper 4K HDR re-release (if projected perfectly it's mesmerizing) in regular cinemas and IMAX theaters to take people on their first voyage to Pandora all over again. The unforgettable (wink, wink) movie stars Sam Worthington as Jake Sully, Zoe Saldana as Neytiri, plus Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez, Sigourney Weaver, CCH Pounder, Wes Studi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, and Giovanni Ribisi. It makes sense after 13 years since the original movie opened they'd bring it back to build up some hype for the sequel. And this will put to rest all those "does anyone even remember Avatar?" nonsense complaints that some folks love to bring up. Will you be going back to watch this again?

Here's the new official 2022 re-release trailer (+ poster) for James Cameron's Avatar, from YouTube:

Avatar is the story of a paraplegic ex-Marine who arrives on the planet Pandora and, as an Avatar - a human mind in an alien body - finds himself in a desperate fight for his survival and that of the indigenous species called Na'vi. Avatar is both written and directed by the Oscar-winning visionary filmmaker James Cameron, director of the films Piranha II, The Terminator, Aliens, The Abyss, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, True Lies, and Titanic previously. It's produced by Jon Landau and James Cameron; co-produced by Brooke Breton and Josh McLaglen. With VFX by Weta. The original movie opened in theaters worldwide in December of 2009. There was also a "Special Edition" re-release in 2010. Avatar 2 (The Way of Water) is scheduled to open in theaters at the end of 2022. Disney + 20th Century will re-release Cameron's Avatar 1 in theaters nationwide (+ IMAX) in stunning 4K HDR starting on September 23rd, 2022 coming soon.