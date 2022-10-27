New Re-Release Trailer for Bergman's Classic 'Fanny and Alexander'

"Here comes my family." The BFI in the UK has revealed a new trailer for the 40th anniversary re-release of the acclaimed 1982 Ingmar Bergman film Fanny and Alexander, a Christmas classic from Sweden. The three-hour long saga of family and humanity first opened in Sweden in 1982, before arriving in US theaters in 1983. Two young Swedish children in the 1900s experience the many comedies & tragedies of their lively and affectionate family, the Ekdahls. "Although Bergman is as attuned as ever to the anguish of life, there is also much that is fondly recalled, from toy theatres and magic lantern shows to family Christmases and favoured relatives." Bergman intended Fanny and Alexander to be his final film before retiring, and his script is semi-autobiographical. It won four Academy Awards when it first opened. The film stars Pernilla Allwin, Bertil Guve, Jan Malmsjö, Börje Ahlstedt, Anna Bergman, Gunn Wållgren, Erland Josephson, Mats Bergman, Kristina Adolphson, Jarl Kulle. An absolute must watch on the big screen if you have the chance.

New 40th anniversary UK trailer (+ poster) for Ingmar Bergman's Fanny and Alexander, on YouTube:

One tumultuous year in the life of the Ekdahl family is viewed through the eyes of 10-year-old Alexander, whose imagination fuels the magical goings-on leading up to and following the death of his father. When his mother remarries a stern bishop, Alexander and his sister Fanny are banished to a gothic world. Drawing heavily on Bergman’s own memories, it highlights the young protagonist’s fascination with storytelling, while also serving as a kind of confessional critique of his films and reworked themes, with many trademark scenes of marital infighting, desperate grief, and searching existential enquiry. Fanny and Alexander, originally Fanny och Alexander in Swedish, is both written and directed by beloved Swedish filmmaker Ingmar Bergman, his final theatrical film made in 1982 (his 44th feature) before he retired from filmmaking. It originally opened in Sweden in late 1982, before arriving in the US in the summer of 1983. The film's 40th anniversary screenings will happen in the UK starting on December 2nd, 2022. No US re-released has been set yet. For more info, visit the BFI's official site. Who has seen this movie already?