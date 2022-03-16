New Re-Release Trailer for 'Chloe & Theo' Starring Dakota Johnson

"They're not thinking about what they can't do, they're thinking about what they can." Vision Films has debuted a new re-release trailer for an indie film titled Chloe & Theo, which originally premiered in 2015 a few years back. Not many people saw the film and it got some rough reviews, but apparently it's getting rediscovered because it stars Dakota Johnson - released the very same year as Fifty Shades of Grey. Chloe & Theo is based on a true story. Theo, an Inuit elder and lead in the film playing a fictionalized version of himself, actually came to NYC to talk about his people's struggle with global warming and sustainability, and then Richard Branson got involved and traveled with producer Monica Ord to the great Canadian north on a expedition to fully understand the effects of climate change discussed in the film. Starring Dakota Johnson as Chloe, "a fiery and fearless homeless girl", Mira Sorvino, and Andre De Shields. Available just in time for Earth Day 2022 this April! A very strange trailer with text pop-ups, but the film looks good.

Here's the new re-release trailer (+ poster) for Ezna Sands' Chloe & Theo, direct from YouTube:

Based on true events, a young woman living on the streets meets a wise Inuit Eskimo who was sent to New York by his elders to provide a message of change to the world. The woman, who had been searching for something to believe in, becomes inspired and, with the help of a kind lawyer, the three of them present his story to the United Nations in hopes of creating a better future for us all. Chloe & Theo is both written and directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Ezna Sands, making his feature directorial debut with this film. It's produced by Monica Ord. This originally premiered back in 2015 and opened in select theaters worldwide back then. Vision Films has re-released the indie film Chloe & Theo and it's available to rent / watch now on VOD or via digital download (including Tubi). For info visit the official site. Has anyone seen it already?