New Re-Release Trailer for Mira Nair's 1991 Film 'Mississippi Masala'

"We're just friends." "Did I say any different?" Janus Films has revealed an official trailer for Mississippi Masala, an early 90s romantic drama from filmmaker Mira Nair - her second film at the time. She later went on to make Monsoon Wedding and The Namesake, but before those she made this starring Denzel Washinton and Sarita Choudhury. The film first premiered in 1991, and opened in US theaters in early 1992. This 4K digital restoration was commissioned by the Criterion Collection and supervised by director Mira Nair and cinematographer Edward Lachman. The film is about an ethnic Indian family that's expelled from Idi Amin's Uganda in 1972 and now lives in Mississippi 17 years later. The dad sues Uganda to get his property back, while the grown daughter falls in love with a Black man - played by Denzel. It also stars Roshan Seth, Sharmila Tagore, Charles S. Dutton, Joe Seneca, & Ranjit Chowdhry. I tried to find a copy of this film last year but it's hard to find, so I'm relieved to see Criterion giving it a proper re-release - both in theaters and eventually on Blu-ray. This looks delightful! I'm looking forward to catching up with it.

Here's the new 4K re-release trailer (+ poster) for Mira Nair's Mississippi Masala, found on Vimeo:

And here's an old 1990s release trailer for Mira Nair's Mississippi Masala, also found on YouTube:

The vibrant cultures of India, Uganda, and the American South are blended and simmered into a rich and fragrant fusion feast in Mira Nair's luminous look at the complexities of love in the modern melting pot. Years after her Indian family was forced to flee their home in Uganda by the dictatorship of Idi Amin, twentysomething Mina (Sarita Choudhury) finds herself helping to run a motel in the faraway land of Mississippi. It's there that a passionate romance with the charming Black carpet cleaner Demetrius (Denzel Washington) challenges the prejudices of their conservative families and exposes the rifts between the region’s Indian and African American communities. Tackling thorny issues of racism, colorism, culture clash, and displacement with big-hearted humor and keen insight, Nair serves up a sweet, sexy, radical celebration of love’s power to break down the barriers between us. Mississippi Masala is directed by the acclaimed Indian filmmaker Mira Nair, her second film at the time following her debut Salaam Bombay!. The screenplay is by Sooni Taraporevala. This premiered at the 1991 Stockholm Film Festival. Janus Films will debut the 4K re-release in select US theaters (NY & LA at first) on April 15th, 2022 - wide soon after.