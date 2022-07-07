New 'Red Sonja' 4K Restoration Trailer with Brigitte Nielsen & Arnold

"We could've ruled the world together!" Studiocanal UK has revealed a new trailer for the 4K restoration re-release of the campy action classic Red Sonja, which originally opened in July of 1985. The movie was a follow-up to Conan the Destroyer, which was a huge success the year before, so they made another just like it. Directed by Richard Fleischer, the epic 80s fantasy action film Red Sonja has been restored in 4K UHD with a score from the legendary Academy Award-Winning composer Ennio Morricone. Based on stories by the creator of Conan the Barbarian, Robert E. Howard and featuring new original artwork by the artist Renato Casaro (seen below). The fearless warrior Red Sonja sets out to avenge her family's murder and rid her kingdom from the tyrannical rule of evil Queen Gedren. This one stars Brigitte Nielsen as Red Sonja, Arnold Schwarzenegger as Kalidor, Sandahl Bergman, Paul Smith, Ernie Reyes Jr, Pat Roach, Ronald Lacey, Terry Richards, & Janet Agren. This 80s fantasy epic has never looked better! Rock on.

Here's the new 4K restoration trailer for Richard Fleischer's action classic Red Sonja, from YouTube:

Brigitte Nielsen (Rocky IV, Cobra) stars as the iconic, flame-haired heroine who sets out to avenge the death of her family after being granted extraordinary powers by a mysterious vision, but only if she vows to never fall in love with a man who cannot defeat her in combat. She is tasked to stop the tyrannical Queen Gedren (Sandahl Bergman), who is in possession of a talisman that could destroy the world. On her journey she meets Kalidor (Arnold Schwarzenegger), who is gifted with unusual strength and insists on helping Sonja end the Queen’s reign of terror. Red Sonja is directed by American filmmaker Richard Fleischer, his second-to-last film that he made before retiring; he passed away in 2006. The screenplay is by Clive Exton and George MacDonald Fraser, based on the character created by Robert E. Howard. This originally in the summer of 1985, and took home one Razzie Award. The 4K restoration will be re-released by Studiocanal in the UK. Available on Blu-ray starting July 18th. Perhaps it'll play in theaters again soon?