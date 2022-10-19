New Restoration Trailer for 'My Architect' Doc on Architect Louis Kahn

"How accidental our existences are, how full of influence by circumstance." Abramorama has revealed the new 2022 official trailer for My Architect, a documentary film from 2003 that is getting a re-release this year. The film was nominated for an Academy Award in 2004, after premiering at film festivals in 2003. My Architect is getting a restoration re-release this year, 19 years later, just one year shy of its 20th anniversary. Director Nathaniel Kahn searches to understand the complexities of his father, the renowned architect Louis Kahn, who died bankrupt and alone in 1974. The film has interviews with many architects including B.V. Doshi, Philip Johnson, Frank Gehry, Shamsul Wares, I.M. Pei, Moshe Safdie, and Anne Tyng. In the film, Kahn visits all of his father's buildings including The Yale Center for British Art, The Salk Institute, Jatiyo Sangshad Bhaban, and the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad. This looks like a fascinating story that is about so much more than just his architecture. I need to watch this! I'm entirely intrigued now.

Here's the new restoration trailer for Nathaniel Kahn's doc My Architect, direct from YouTube:

A new restoration of the Academy Award-nominated My Architect, which received rapturous reviews when it first opened at Film Forum nearly 20 years ago. Louis Kahn, who in 1974 died bankrupt and alone in New York City's Pennsylvania Station, is considered by many architectural historians to be the most important architect of the second half of the 20th century. He left behind a brilliant legacy of intensely powerful and spiritual buildings – geometric compositions of brick, concrete, and light, that in the words of the L.A. Times "change your life." Kahn's dramatic death laid bare a complex personal life of secrets and broken promises: he led not a double, but a triple life. In addition to his wife and daughter, there were two non-marital children by two women with whom he maintained long-term relationships. My Architect is directed by acclaimed doc filmmaker Nathaniel Kahn, who went on to make The Price of Everything and The Hunt for Planet B. This originally premiered at the 2003 Philadelphia Film Festival before opening in theaters in late 2003. Abramorama will re-release My Architect this fall - for details visit the film's new site.