New Steph Curry TV Spot for Jordan Peele's Mysterious Sci-Fi 'Nope'

We still don't know what this is really about, right? We still don't know what the big, scary "thing" is that comes to town? Only time will tell. Universal has debuted a basketball TV spot for Jordan Peele's new film Nope, which seems to be a sci-fi thriller involving an extraterrestrial appearance in a small town. The spot features acclaimed NBA played Steph Curry playing at a basketball court in this town, when the lights go out and he goes outside and looks up and exclaims "nope!" Along with the first trailer back in February, this footage is all so mysterious and interesting. Nope's main cast features Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Barbie Ferreira, Michael Wincott, Donna Mills, and Terry Notary. We still have no idea if this is actually about aliens (or not?), but that's definitely what all these trailers are hinting at. Enjoy.

Here's the latest Steph Curry TV Spot for Jordan Peele's Nope, direct from Universal's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first official trailer for Jordan Peele's Nope here, to see the first look reveal again.

No plot details have been revealed yet - only the vague posters and first trailer so far. Nope is both written and directed by American actor / comedian / writer / producer / filmmaker Jordan Peele, director of the films Get Out and Us previously, as well as a producer on Keanu, Candyman, and BlacKkKlansman and the TV series "The Twilight Zone", "Lovecraft Country", and "The Last O.G.". It's produced by Ian Cooper and Jordan Peele. Featuring cinematography by Hoyte van Hoytema, and music by Michael Abels. Universal will release Peele's Nope in movie theaters nationwide starting July 22nd, 2022 this summer. Still look good?