New Teaser for Restored Re-Release of 'Anvil! The Story of Anvil' Doc

"An inspirational fable for our times." Utopia has revealed a new teaser trailer for a restored re-release of a rock doc from 2008 titled Anvil! The Story of Anvil. Some of you may remember this – it first premiered at the 2008 Sundance Film Festival and it was a huge hit during Sundance. But it took a while for any distributor to buy it and release it - only later in 2009 did it open (we wrote about it!). "If you'd told me all those years ago at Sundance, when we had no buyers, that this movie would be released into theatres for the second time 13 years later I never would have believed you, but here we are. It truly is a miracle," says the director. Since 1978, the Canadian heavy metal band Anvil has become one of rock's most influential yet commercially unsuccessful acts. Back in 2006, after a fledging European tour, Anvil sets out to record their thirteenth album and continue to follow their dreams. And filmmaker Sacha Gervasi was there to capture it all. "As well as being a brilliant filmmaker, Sacha was in the right place at the right time and has managed to bring audiences a truly inspiring film which has stood the test of time." Time to revisit and enjoy this again.

Here's the new re-release trailer for Sacha Gervasi's Anvil! The Story of Anvil, direct from YouTube:



Anvil! The Story of Anvil follows Canadian heavy-metal band Anvil as they delivered a highly influential 1982 album Metal on Metal that would inspire the likes of Anthrax and Metallica, and then dropped off the map to begin what would become decades of toiling in obscurity. Director and former Anvil roadie Sacha Gervasi follows guitarist Steve "Lips" Kudlow and drummer Robb Reiner as they stumble through a harrowing European tour and reflect on failure, friendship, resilience and the will to follow even the most impossible of dreams. Anvil! The Story of Anvil is directed by British filmmaker Sacha Gervasi, Anvil roadie, and screenwriter of The Big Tease and The Terminal previously. This was his first film before going on to make the films Hitchcock and November Criminals. This initially premiered at the 2008 Sundance Film Festival and was eventually released by Abramorama back in 2009 in select US theaters. There will be a special Q&A screening in Los Angeles in late September - get tickets here. Utopia will re-release Gervasi's Anvil! The Story of Anvil back in select US theaters + eventually on VOD late in 2022. Who's ready to rock?