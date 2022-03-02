New Trailer for 4K Re-Release of the Entire 'The Godfather' Trilogy

"You want to wipe everybody out?" Paramount has revealed a brand new official trailer for their 4K re-release of the entire The Godfather trilogy. Back in January we posted the trailer for just the first movie, but now there's a trailer for all three - being re-released together in a 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray package this March. The set will include The Godfather, The Godfather: Part II, and Coppola's recently re-edited version of the final film, Mario Puzo's The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone. It includes legacy commentaries by Coppola, as well as access to digital copies of each movie. "I am very proud of The Godfather, which certainly defined the first third of my creative life," said Francis Ford Coppola. "With this 50th anniversary tribute, I'm especially proud Mario Puzo's The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone is included, as it captures Mario and my original vision in definitively concluding our epic trilogy. It's also gratifying to celebrate this milestone with Paramount alongside the wonderful fans who've loved it for decades, younger generations who still find it relevant today, and those who will discover it for the first time." Featuring this because it's an iconic trilogy, and it's always fun to see classics given fresh new trailer.

Here's the new 4K re-release trailer for Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather trilogy, from YouTube:

You can also watch an individual trailer for the first Godfather movie only right here for more footage.

Coppola's masterful film adaptation of Mario Puzo's novel chronicles the rise & fall of the Corleone family and the film trilogy is rightfully viewed as one of the greatest in cinematic history. In preparation for the 50th anniversary of the first film’s original release on March 24, 1972, Paramount and Coppola's company American Zoetrope undertook a painstaking restoration of all three films over the course of three years. Every effort was made to create the finest possible presentation for today's audiences who can watch the films using new technology that has advanced dramatically since 2007 when the last restoration was completed by eminent film historian and preservationist Robert Harris. Using that work as a blueprint, the team spent thousands of hours to ensure that every frame was evaluated to create the most pristine presentation while remaining true to the original look and feel of the three films. In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Coppola's Academy Award-winning masterwork The Godfather, Paramount will release all three films in the epic trilogy on 4K Ultra HD for the first time ever on March 22nd, 2022, with all the films having been meticulously restored under the direction of Coppola. For details, visit their official site.