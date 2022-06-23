New Trailer for 4K Restoration of Kieślowski's 'Three Colors' Trilogy

"I want no possessions, no memories, no friends, no lovers – they're all traps." Janus Films has unveiled a brand new trailer for the 4K restoration re-release of the iconic cinema trilogy - Three Colors, from Polish filmmaker Krzysztof Kieslowski. If you've ever studied cinema, you already known about these films, and we've written about them before during another screening series years ago. The trilogy was a co-production between France, Poland and Switzerland, in French language, with the exception of White in both Polish and French. Blue, white, and red are the colors of the French flag, and the story of each film is loosely based on one of the three political ideals in the motto of the French Republic: liberty (Blue), equality (White), fraternity (Red). The trilogy has also been interpreted by film critic Roger Ebert as, respectively, "an anti-tragedy, an anti-comedy, and an anti-romance." This brand new 4K restoration was completed under the supervision of Director of Photography Sławomir Idziak. Opening in NYC first starting this July & August, with a nationwide tour planned late this summer. These films are must see in the cinema! Don't miss them.

Here's the new 4K restoration US trailer for Krzysztof Kieślowski's Three Colors trilogy, from Vimeo:

Three Colors: Blue - In the devastating first film of the Three Colors trilogy, Juliette Binoche gives a tour de force performance as Julie, a woman reeling from the tragic death of her husband and young daughter. But Blue is more than just a blistering study of grief; it's also a tale of liberation, as Julie attempts to free herself from the past while confronting truths about the life of her late husband, a composer. Shot in sapphire tones by Sławomir Idziak, and set to an extraordinary operatic score by Zbigniew Preisner, Blue is an overwhelming sensory experience.

Three Colors: White - The most playful and also the grittiest of Kieślowski's Three Colors films follows the adventures of Karol Karol (Zbigniew Zamachowski), a Polish immigrant living in France. The hapless hairdresser opts to leave Paris for his native Warsaw when his wife (Julie Delpy) sues him for divorce (her reason: their marriage was never consummated) and then frames him for arson after setting her own salon ablaze. White, which goes on to chronicle Karol Karol's elaborate revenge plot, manages to be both a ticklish dark comedy about the economic inequalities of Eastern and Western Europe and a sublime reverie about twisted love.

Three Colors: Red - Krzysztof Kieślowski closes his Three Colors trilogy in grand fashion, with an incandescent meditation on fate and chance, starring Irène Jacob as a sweet-souled yet somber runway model in Geneva whose life dramatically intersects with that of a bitter retired judge, played by Jean‑Louis Trintignant. Meanwhile, just down the street, a seemingly unrelated story of jealousy and betrayal unfolds. Red is an intimate look at forged connections and a splendid final statement from a remarkable filmmaker at the height of his powers.

The Three Colors trilogy, also known as Trois Couleurs in French, is directed by iconic Polish filmmaker Krzysztof Kieslowski, who passed away in 1996. These were the last three films he directed; his first film was The Scar in 1976. All three screenplays were written by Krzysztof Kieslowski & Krzysztof Piesiewicz. In collaboration with Agnieszka Holland & Edward Zebrowski & Edward Klosinski. Blue was initially released in late 1993, while Red and White debuted in 1994. Red ended up with three Academy Award nominations: Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best Cinematography, but it didn't win any. The trilogy will be re-released in 4K starting at the Film Society at Lincoln Center in NYC - Blue opens July 8th, White opens August 5th, Red opens August 26th. They will also tour nationwide to art house cinemas later this year.