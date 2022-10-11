New Trailer for 4K Restoration of Walter Hill's 70s Classic 'The Driver'

"Did you ever get caught on one of your jobs?" Studiocanal UK has revealed a brand new trailer for the 4K restoration and re-release of the 1970s neo-noir action thriller cult classic called The Driver. Before Refn's Drive and Wright's Baby Driver, there was The Driver. It originally premiered in the summer of 1978, and is now getting an upgrade for its 44th anniversary. The film stars Ryan O'Neal (Love Story), Bruce Dern (Nebraska) and Isabelle Adjani (Possession). O'Neal plays a getaway driver whose exceptional talent has prevented him being caught, Dern plays the relentless detective who sets out to trap him and Adjani plays the mysterious gambler who goes along for the thrill of the game. The 35mm Original Color Negative of The Driver was scanned at 4K resolution at Colorworks, who completed the 4K restoration including theatrical grade under Walter Hill's supervision. Studiocanal worked on the UHD mastering, with Roundabout LA, producing a brand new UHD HDR and SDR master. This is awesome!! A must watch for every action lover.

Here's the new 4K restoration trailer (+ poster) for Walter Hill's The Driver, direct from YouTube:

This classic 1970s neo-noir action thriller takes place in the dark streets of a deserted downtown LA and features a number of breath-taking car chase sequences, celebrated as some of the greatest in movie history, including The Driver hot-wiring a Ford to make good an escape from a casino heist, before being pursued by a succession of police cars; a thrilling set piece where The Driver demonstrates his abilities during the infamous destruction of a Mercedes in an underground car park; and the end chase which is an exhilarating, superbly shot sequence from the freeway to an abandoned warehouse for a tense final showdown. The Driver is both written and directed by American genre filmmaker Walter Hill, his second feature film at the time right after Hard Times, and right before making The Warriors next. It first opened in theaters in the summer of 1978. Studiocanal will send The Driver back to UK cinemas on November 11th, 2022 this fall (nothing in the US yet) - followed by a Blu-ray 4K release. Who's ready to revisit this?