New Trailer for 80s Ozploitation Classic 'Fair Game' Coming to Theaters

"Now they pay the price." Bring it on!! Dark Star Pictures has revealed a brand new US trailer for an 80s Ozploitation classic called Fair Game, which is finally getting a US release for the first time after 36 years. This originally debuted back in 1986, but never showed outside of Australia aside from a few places. It's a revenge action thriller about a young woman who fights back against vicious kangaroo poachers who come after her, kicking their ass in the end because of course she does. The film is said to be one of the films that inspired Quentin Tarantino's Death Proof, along with the car chase film Vanishing Point. Time to watch all three of these as a triple bill! In Fair Game, Cassandra Delaney stars as a woman running an animal sanctuary who gets revenge on a trio of kangaroo hunters that terrorize her. The cast also includes Peter Ford, David Sandford, Garry Who, and Don Barker. Oh hell yes, this look so badass! I'm definitely in.

Here's the new 2022 trailer (+ poster) for Mario Andreacchio's Fair Game, direct from YouTube:

A wild revenge thriller set in the Australian outback pitting a young woman running an animal sanctuary against three psycho kangaroo hunters. Bored with killing kangaroos, they decide to kill the animals in the sanctuary, and when they see how attractive the owner is, they decide to have a little 'fun' with her, too. Turns out that they may get a bit more 'fun' than they bargained for… Fair Game is directed by Australian filmmaker Mario Andreacchio, his very first feature film at the time he made this, before going on to direct The Dreaming, Napoleon, The Real Macaw, Young Blades, Paradise Found, Elephant Tales, and The Dragon Pearl. The screenplay is written by Rob George. This originally opened in Australia back in July of 1986. This is the first time it has ever had an official US release as it never showed before. Dark Star will release Fair Game in select US theaters on July 8th, 2022, then on VOD starting July 12th this summer.