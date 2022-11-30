New Trailer for 'Bad Day for the Cut' Revenge Thriller Set in Ireland

"He's chasing me right now!" Well Go USA has debuted another new official trailer for their release of the Irish revenge thriller Bad Day for the Cut, which originally premiered years ago at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival playing in the Midnight section. Even with a small release back then it has been lost in time, but Well Go has officially released it on VOD and Blu-ray in the US for anyone interested in catching up with it. A middle-aged Irish farmer, who still lives at home with his mother, sets off on a mission of revenge when his mother is murdered. The indie film stars Nigel O'Neill, Susan Lynch, Józef Pawłowski, Stella McCusker, and Stuart Graham. Reviews out of the festivals years ago say that this is "a taut vengeance thriller that doesn't completely come together as one would hope but has enough solid entertainment value, well-directed visuals, and nasty twists and turns to justify a look." If you're into it, check out the trailer below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Chris Baugh's Bad Day for the Cut, direct from YouTube:

In this witty and ultra-violent thriller, a mild-mannered farmer sets off on a bloody quest for vengeance after his elderly mother is murdered. As he tracks her killers through the criminal underworld of Belfast, he begins to realize that there was a darker side to his beloved mother – and to himself. Bad Day for the Cut is directed by the Irish filmmaker Chris Baugh, making his feature directorial debut after numerous shorts; he also directed Boys from County Hell after making this originally. The screenplay is written by Chris Baugh & Brendan Mullin. Produced by Katy Jackson and Brendan Mullin. This initially premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival years ago, and was also released initially back then. Well Go USA has now released the film on VOD and Blu-ray in the US for anyone interested. For more info, visit their official site.