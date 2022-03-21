New Trailer for Canadian Indie 'Stanleyville' About a Bizarre Contest

"[It's] like an episode of 'Survivor' for sociopathic miscreants who've inhaled enough helium to induce a psychotic break." OScope Labs has revealed an official trailer for a strange indie comedy from Canada titled Stanleyville, which originally premiered at last year's Fantasia Film Festival. This looks totally wacky and weird, almost even indescribable. A dissatisfied woman abandons her career and her family when she gets the chance to compete in a bizarre and dangerously flawed contest. The prize: a brand new habanero-orange compact SUV. Huh. This seems like it's "Squid Game" mashed up with Yorgos Lanthimos mashed up with "Survivor" or something like that. Starring Susanne Wuest, with Cara Ricketts, Christian Serritiello, George Tchortov, Adam Brown, and Julian Richings. I'm not quite what to make of this film, but I'm certainly intrigued. What are these strange games they are playing and where does all of it lead to, anyway?

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Maxwell McCabe-Lokos' Stanleyville, direct from YouTube:

Prim and proper Maria Barbizan (Susanne Wuest of Goodnight Mommy) unceremoniously walks away from her boring job, her inept husband, and her obnoxious daughter. Moments later, she is swept up in a bizarre contest alongside a handful of idiosyncratic characters, all competing for the chance to win true enlightenment… and one slightly used habanero-orange compact SUV. Stanleyville is directed by Canadian actor / filmmaker Maxwell McCabe-Lokos, making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. The screenplay is written by Rob Benvie and Maxwell McCabe-Lokos. This first premiered at the 2021 Fantasia Film Festival in Montreal last year. Oscilliscope Labs will debut McCabe-Lokos' film Stanleyville in select US theaters starting this spring 2022. For more info, visit their site. Who's curious?