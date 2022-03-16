New Trailer for Chilling Human Trafficking Survival Thriller 'Captors'

"You have nothing to fear, after all, I'm dead - or am I?" Lionsgate has unveiled an official trailer for an indie survival thriller titled Captors, another new film made by the filmmaker James Cullen Bressack - who's been churning out mostly dull action films with Bruce Willis recently. A story of survival set against the backdrop of a cold, bleak winter. It centers on a woman, Alys, who had been the victim of sex trafficking and escaped her captor in the dead of night. Ten years later, a man lures her to a cabin in the woods, where he will test her sanity and force her to fight to survive. Everything at this secluded place - including the food - is booby-trapped. And the man who lured her there might still be alive. Yulia Klass stars as Alys, with a cast including Bruce Davison, Josh Kelly, Michelle Burke, Michael Paré, Mark Rolston, and Ken Garito. The strobing effecting in this trailer is way too much, especially when the rest of it looks mediocre.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for James Cullen Bressack's Captors, direct from YouTube:

In this eerie horror-thriller film starring Bruce Davison, Alys (Yulia Klass) - a human trafficking victim who narrowly escaped her captors ten years ago - confronts her traumatic past when a relative leaves her his remote, snowbound mansion. Although the new house first presents the promise of a new chapter in her life, Alys is soon besieged by strange hallucinations and deadly adversaries and must fight to survive while keeping her sanity intact. Captors, formerly known as just Alone, is directed by American producer / filmmaker James Cullen Bressack, director of tons of other low quality action films including My Pure Joy, To Jennifer, Pernicious, The Condo, Limelight, Blood Craft, Deadly Reunion, Alone, Beyond the Law, Fortress, and Survive the Game. The screenplay is written by Philip Daay. Lionsgate will debut Bressack's Captors direct-to-VOD / DVD starting on May 24th, 2022 this summer. Anyone interested in watching?