New Trailer for 'Father of Flies' Horror Movie About a Broken Family

"Someone's been inside this house!!" 101 Films has revealed an early promo trailer for Father of Flies, an indie horror thriller from filmmaker Ben Charles Edwards. This premiered at numerous genre festivals last year, including Grimmfest & Raindance in the UK and Screamfest in the US. A haunting tale of family life. A vulnerable young boy finds his mother pushed out of the family home by a strange new woman, and he must confront the terrifying supernatural forces that seem to move in with her. A troubled father brings home a new woman but something is strange about her - what is this haunting supernatural force and what does it want? "This evocative tale is unrelentingly suspenseful, eerie, and sinister, packed with frights and anxiety-filled terror." The indie film stars Camilla Rutherford, Nicholas Tucci, Sandra Andreis, Page Ruth, Keaton Tetlow, Davi Santos, and Malik Ibheis as "Pogo". This looks much better than it sounds, with some stylish cinematography and freaky monster moments. Might even scare you. This one is worth a look.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Ben Charles Edwards' Father of Flies, from Vimeo (via Live for Film):

Having broken up with his wife with a mental illness, newly single dad Richard (Nicholas Tucci) invites his new partner Coral (Camilla Rutherford) to live with him and his children in their remote house, up in snow-covered mountains. With the sudden departure of their mother, the children are unhappy with the new set up – rebellious teen Donna (Page Ruth) is suspicious of the new woman in their lives and is rarely home, while hearing-impaired Matthew (Keaton Tetlow) is forced to share this bleak & lonely space with the strange newcomer – who sports a disturbing plastic massaging mask and is distant & disinterested in her inherited family. As the hostility grows and claustrophobia sets-in, the tension reaches boiling point and the family is confronted by an ominous presence, a dark, deadly malevolence… what is this terrifying supernatural force and what does it want? Father of Flies is directed by British filmmaker Ben Charles Edwards, director of the film Set the Thames on Fire previously, as well as a few shorts. The screenplay is by Nadia Doherty and Ben Charles Edwards. This first premiered at the 2021 North Hollywood Cinefest & Grimmfest last year. The film opens in the UK starting on April 11th, 2022 and also on the 12th in the US.