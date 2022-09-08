New Trailer for Final Roy Scheider Revenge Film 'Beautiful Blue Eyes'

"My parents, the whole family, he murdered them all!!" MovieFarm has unveiled an official trailer for a film titled Beautiful Blue Eyes, originally from 2009 finally getting an actual wide release in theaters this week. The indie film is acclaimed American actor Roy Scheider's final feature before he passed away in early 2008. A retired cop seeks revenge against an elderly man he's convinced is the Nazi who slaughtered his family during World War II. The film was retitled (from Iron Cross) when Scheider suggested this new title just a few days before he passed, and the director kept it in honor of Roy. In addition to Roy Scheider (best known as "Brody" in Jaws), the film also stars Scott Cohen, Sarah Bolger, Helmut Berger, and Alexander Newton, who plays the young Joseph. I'm not entirely sure why it took so many years to give this film a proper release, but now is the time to catch up with it if you're interested. There's barely anything to this trailer, not even 30 sec long. But I'm still down to watch Scheider get revenge on some Nazi assholes.

Here's the new official 2022 trailer (+ poster) for Joshua Newton's Beautiful Blue Eyes, from YouTube:

And here's a video for the song Alexander Newton wrote for Beautiful Blue Eyes also found on YouTube:

Beautiful Blue Eyes tell the story of a retired cop (Roy Scheider) who is a Holocaust survivor and has spent decades haunted by the murder of his family in a Polish forest during WWII. When he believes he has found the killer, he enlists his estranged son to help him exact revenge. Beautiful Blue Eyes, formerly known as Iron Cross, is both written and directed by indie filmmaker Joshua Newton, also of the 1996 film The Turning previously, but nothing else after (currently working on a project called Nicole and OJ). Produced by Kevin Farr and Joshua Newton. This originally premiered in 2009 in both New York City and Los Angeles, but never got much of a release back then. MovieFarm will finally official release Newton's Beautiful Blue Eyes in over 400 theaters in the US starting on September 9th, 2022. Playing alongside of Roy's most famous role in Steven Spielberg's re-released epic Jaws (in IMAX again). Who wants to watch?