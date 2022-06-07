New Trailer for Gothic-Tinged Horror 'She Will' Set in Rural Scotland

"I'm having dark thoughts." IFC Midnight has revealed an official trailer for an indie horror from the UK titled She Will, arriving in US theaters starting this July in the middle of the summer. This premiered at the 2021 Locarno Film Festival, and also played at the Overlook, Sitges, and London Film Festivals last year. The film explores the story of Veronica Ghent, who after a double mastectomy, goes to a healing retreat in rural Scotland with her young nurse Desi. She discovers that the process of such surgery opens up questions about her very existence, leading her to start to question and confront past traumas. The two develop an unlikely bond as mysterious forces give Veronica the power to enact revenge within her dreams. Described as: "An inventive and provocative directorial debut, with #MeToo resonance, She Will is a timely feminist critique, identifying Charlotte Colbert as one of horror's most exciting new filmmaking voices." This stars Alice Krige, Kota Eberthardt, Malcolm McDowell, and Rupert Everett. With a score composed by Clint Mansell. Presented by Dario Argento, with an Alfonso Cuaron quote in here. Definitely worth a look.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Charlotte Colbert's She Will, direct from IFC's YouTube:

She Will is a gothic-tinged drama about a declining movie star, Veronica Ghent (Alice Krige) who after a difficult surgery, goes to a healing retreat in rural Scotland with her young nurse Desi (Kota Eberhardt). With her own identity in doubt, Veronica starts to confront past traumas endured on movie sets. The two women develop an unlikely bond as mysterious natural of the wilderness give Veronica the power to enact revenge. She Will is directed by Franco-British filmmaker Charlotte Colbert, making her feature debut after directing a few other short films previously. The screenplay is written by Kitty Percy and Charlotte Colbert. Produced by Bob Last and Jessica Malik. This initially premiered at the 2021 Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland last year. IFC Midnight will debut Colbert's She Will in select US theaters + on VOD starting July 15th, 2022 this summer, then on Shudder streaming October 14th this fall. Who wants to watch?