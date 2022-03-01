New Trailer for Japanese Anime Film 'Bubble' Made by Tetsuro Araki

"Gravity is broken - leap as you like." Netflix has debuted the full-length trailer for a new anime film called Bubble, from "Death Note" and "Attack on Titan" filmmaker Tetsuro Araki. Here's the concept: The story is set in Tokyo, after bubbles that broke the laws of gravity rained down on the world. Cut off from the outside world, Tokyo has become a playground for a group of young people who have lost their families, acting as a battlefield for parkour team battles as they leap from building to building. Hibiki, a young ace known for his dangerous play style, makes a reckless move one day and plummets into the gravity-bending sea. His life is saved by Uta, a girl with mysterious powers. The pair then hear a unique sound audible only to them. Why did Uta appear before Hibiki? Their encounter leads to a revelation that will change the world. The voice cast features Jun Shison, Mamoru Miyano, Yuki Kaji, and Tasuku Hatanaka. This looks super trippy and creative, with so many ambitious ideas in one movie. What is going onnn?! Halfway through this trailer it gets extra wild! Netflix will be releasing this movie for streaming worldwide at the end of April. Jump in.

Here's the full-length trailer (+ poster) for Tetsuro Araki's Bubble, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

The story is set in Tokyo, after bubbles that broke the laws of gravity rained down upon the world. Cut off from the outside world, Tokyo has become a playground for a group of young people who have lost their families, acting as a battlefield for parkour team battles as they leap from building to building. Hibiki, a young ace known for his dangerous play style, makes a reckless move one day and plummets into the gravity-bending sea. His life is saved by Uta, a girl with mysterious powers who appears suddenly. The pair then hear a unique sound audible only to them. Why did Uta appear before Hibiki? Their encounter leads to a revelation that will change the world. Bubble, also known as バブル in Japanese, is directed by acclaimed Japanese anime filmmaker Tetsuro Araki, of the series "Death Note" and "Attack on Titan", as well as a few spin-off Attack on Titan movies and other anime. The screenplay is written by Gen Urobuchi; with character designs by Takeshi Obata. And music by Hiroyuki Sawano. It's made by WIT Studio in Japan. Netflix will debut Araki's Bubble movie streaming starting April 28th, 2022 in the spring. Want to watch?