New Trailer for Jean-Marc Vallée's 'C.R.A.Z.Y.' Finally Getting Released

"I want to be like everyone else." "Thank God, you never will." This looks fantastic - time to catch up with it. Samuel Goldwyn Films has secured the rights to (finally) release a film called C.R.A.Z.Y., which first premiered back in 2005. For those that don't know, this was the big breakout film for Quebecois filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée, who unfortunately died late last year. C.R.A.Z.Y. has never been available to watch in the U.S. since its initial festival run in 2005, despite winning tons of awards up in Canada. A young French Canadian, one of five boys in a conservative family in the 1960s/1970s, struggles to reconcile his emerging identity with his father's values. The film also features an extensive soundtrack, featuring artists like David Bowie, Pink Floyd, Patsy Cline, Charles Aznavour, and The Rolling Stones. It stars Marc-André Grondin, Michel Côté, and Danielle Proulx. It's nice to see a hit from 2005 finally get a chance to shine in the US, even 17 years later. And it's a nice tribute to the late Jean-Marc Vallée and his invigorating career in cinema.

Here's the official 2022 trailer (+ poster) for Jean-Marc Vallée's C.R.A.Z.Y., direct from YouTube:

C.R.A.Z.Y is the story of Zac (Marc-Andre Grondin) a young French Canadian and one of five boys in a conservative family in the 1960s and 1970s. Surrounded by Pink Floyd, The Rolling Stones and motorbike escapades, Zac struggles to reconcile his emerging identity with his father's values. C.R.A.Z.Y. is directed by the Quebecois filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée, also of the films The Young Victoria, Café de Flore, Dallas Buyers Club, Wild, and Demolition previously. He passed away in late 2021. The screenplay is written by François Boulay and Jean-Marc Vallée. C.R.A.Z.Y. was Vallée’s breakout hit, premiering at TIFF in 2005, and going on to win eleven Canadian Genie Awards and capturing the attention of Hollywood. Its success led to Vallée being signed by a US talent agent (Nathan Ross, his eventual producing partner), and an offer to direct The Young Victoria. Goldwyn Films will release the film in the US for the very first time starting on June 3rd, 2022, following promotional screenings with major LGBTQ+ film festivals around the country.