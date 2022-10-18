New Trailer for Maori Story 'Whale Rider' - 20th Anniversary Edition

"There's one final test - a test of your spirit." Madman Films in Australia has revealed a new 20th anniv. trailer for the beloved New Zealand classic Whale Rider. It originally premiered at the 2002 Toronto Film Festival, which is the date they're using for the anniversary, despite not opening it theaters until 2003. The indie film ended up earning an impressive $20 million at the box office in 2003 after playing for months in art house theaters. Spunky and determined 12-year-old Paikea, played by Keisha Castle-Hughes, must both challenge tradition and embrace the past in order to find the strength to lead her people forward in this critically acclaimed story of bravery, perseverance, and whānau. It's a contemporary story of love, rejection and triumph as a young Maori girl fights to fulfill a destiny that her grandfather refuses to recognize. Keisha Castle-Hughes even went on to earn an Academy Award nomination for her performance. Also starring Cliff Curtis, Rachel House, Rawiri Paratene, Vicky Haughton, Grant Roa, and Mana Taumaunu. This doesn't seem to be getting a 4K update or theatrical re-release, unfortunately, but it's worth a watch anyway.

Here's the 20th anniversary trailer (+ poster) for Niki Caro's Whale Rider, direct from YouTube:

"My name is Paikea Apirana, and I come from a long line of chiefs stretching all the way back to the Whale Rider." Raised by her Koro and Nanny after her twin brother and Māmā died during her birth, Paikea senses that her destiny is to be her Iwi’s next rangatira. But in a patriarchal society steeped in deep tradition, no one suspects that their leader could be a girl, least of all Pai’s Koro, who loves his Mokopuna wahine, but wanted a male grandchild to lead their people into the future. This is a full of heart story underpinned by an exquisite and irresistible performance from Keisha Castle-Hughes, as uplifting and empowering as it was upon its release two decades ago. Whale Rider is both written and directed by Kiwi filmmaker Niki Caro, her second feature at the time following her debut Memory & Desire. Adapted from the book "The Whale Rider" written by Witi Ihimaera. The film originally premiered at the 2002 Toronto Film Festival + 2003 Sundance Film Festival before opening in select US theaters in the summer of 2003. Madman Films is re-releasing the 20th Anniversary Edition on Blu-ray this year. Any big fans of this film?