New Trailer for Mexican Comedy '¿Y Cómo es El?' or 'Backseat Driver'

"I feel you have a vibe that you're going through some tough ones." Pantelion Films has revealed an official trailer for a Mexican comedy titled ¿Y Cómo es El?, which has been translated to Backseat Driver as an English title (direct translation is And What is He Like?). The film premiered back in 2020 but is opening in Mexico next week and also opening in US theaters later in April this spring. Tomás is a meek man on the verge of a nervous breakdown. Despite his situation he decides to fake a work trip to go to Puerto Vallarta to confront Jero, a taxi driver who is sleeping with his wife. Only to end up driving back to Mexico City with him. Over the course of an eventful long-distance drive, a strange bond develops between the two as they each work through their own issues. It's a remake of a Japanese film made by a Korean filmmaker. Starring Mauricio Ochmann & Omar Chaparro, Zuria Vega, Miguel Rodarte, plus Mauricio Barrientos. This looks kooky and amusing, just the right amount of fun humor with some serious relationship drama.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Ariel Winograd's ¿Y Cómo es El?, direct from YouTube:

A mild-mannered man, Tomás, goes to Puerto Vallarta to confront the cab driver having an affair with his wife, only to end up driving back to Mexico City with him. Over the course of an eventful long-distance drive, a strange bond develops between the pair. ¿Y Cómo es El? also known as Backseat Driver, is directed by Argentinian filmmaker Ariel Winograd, director of the films Cheese Head, My First Wedding, To Fool a Thief, No Kids, That's Not Cheating, Ten Days WIthout Mom, The Heist of the Century, and Today We Fix the World previously. The screenplay is written by Paul Fruchbom. Based on the Japanese movie Tokyo Taxi written by Tai-sik Kim & Jun-han Kim. It's produced by Eugenio Derbez and Ben Odell. Pantelion will debut ¿Y Cómo es El? in select US theaters starting on April 22nd, 2022 this spring. ¿Quién quiere mirar?