New Trailer for Music Doc 'Bleeding Audio' About The Matches Band

"Any artist that gets to create something that changes anyone's life, has made it." Cranked Up Films has released a new main trailer for Bleeding Audio, a rock documentary about the band called The Matches. If you know them, then this is a must watch. If you've never heard of them, you can learn all about their story in this film. Bleeding Audio is an intimate portrait detailing The Matches' promising career, defeating break up, and inspiring reunion as they reflect on what success truly means for musicians in today's digital industry. With interviews from some of music's biggest names like Mark Hoppus (Blink 182), Nick Hexum (311) and Tom Higgenson (Plain White T’s), Bay Area filmmaker Chelsea Christer's uplifting tribute tracks The Matches' history and recent reunion to dig deeper into the challenges the average musician faces in the digital age of the industry—and the community that keeps our artists alive. After two years of touring on the film festival circuit, this documentary is coming out to watch on VOD later this month. Check it out below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Chelsea Christer's doc Bleeding Audio, direct from YouTube:

Told through the eyes of the four quirky, charming, and humble bandmates: Shawn, Jon, Matt, and Justin, Bleeding Audio details the rollercoaster career of the Oakland band, The Matches. Like many acts in the early 2000s, they were set to be the next ‘big thing’. After building a tight-knit music community in the Bay Area, The Matches broke out and became an internationally touring act. An eclectic group of artistic weirdos, the band grew a thriving cult fanbase worldwide, yet remained virtually penniless. Their story overlaps with the drastic changes of the music industry since the takeover of the digital revolution— from declining sales, to excessive touring, to illegal downloading and streaming. Bleeding Audio is directed by talented American filmmaker Chelsea Christer, making her feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. Produced by Erin Persley, Chelsea Christer, Jannette Bivona. This initially premiered at the 2020 Cinequest Film & Creativity Festival, and it played at Slamdance last year. Cranked Up will debut Bleeding Audio direct-to-VOD starting on May 27th, 2022 this summer. Visit the film's official site.