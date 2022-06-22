New Trailer for 'My Old School' Docu-Drama Starring Alan Cumming

"Hiding in plain sight…" An official trailer has arrived for an intriguing documentary film titled My Old School, recalling a stranger-than-fiction story about a guy who pretend to be a school student in the 1990s in Scotland. This first premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and will be playing in select theaters this July. Alan Cumming stars in this since the actual guy who the story is about, the "real" Brandon Lee (not related to the actor), didn't want to be shown. He's interviewed and his voice is in this, but Cumming "plays" him even though it's a doc with him retelling his story of what happened. Cumming is involved because back in the 90s he tried to make an indie film about this, but it fell apart. Now years later they've made this doc and it's utterly fascinating. In 1993, a "16-year-old" kid named Brandon Lee enrolled at Bearsden Academy, a secondary school in a well-to-do suburb of Glasgow, Scotland. What followed over the next two years became the stuff of legend. You have to hear all the stories, and make up your own mind.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jono McLeod's My Old School, direct from YouTube:

Description from Film Forum: "It's a buoyant, inventive documentary/animation hybrid about a legendary hoax that winds the clock back to suburban Glasgow, 1993. The posh Bearsden Academy takes note of a new student – Brandon Lee (not the actor), who says he moved to Scotland after his opera diva mother died in a car accident. Initially awkward, Lee impresses his teachers and fellow students (who include the filmmaker) with his broad knowledge and savoir-faire. But some things just don't add up: He looks a bit older than a teenager, drives a car, enjoys postpunk music, and seems wise beyond his years. McLeod employs brightly-colored, '90s-style animation alongside lively testimonials from Lee's teachers and school mates." My Old School is directed by Scottish doc filmmaker Jono McLeod, making his feature debut after directing the "Me & My Guide Dog" TV series and one other short previously. It's produced by John Archer and Olivia Lichtenstein. This initially premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. The film opens in select US theaters (at Film Forum in NYC) starting on July 22nd, 2022 soon this summer. Who's curious?